May 04, 2023
Pakistan

Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court today

  • Earlier, IHC had warned that his interim bail applications would be dismissed if he did not appear in person
BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2023 12:58pm
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan left for Islamabad on Thursday to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to attend hearings of nine different cases.

In a video posted by the PTI, Imran, sitting in a wheelchair, said that he was going to the high court despite “swelling on his foot” as the court has summoned him and he respected the courts.

“I want to say that we respect the courts — unlike those, who, at all times, do all kinds of low acts and carry out propaganda against the judges if decisions are not in their favour,” Imran said.

On Wednesday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb had heard the bail applications of Imran in nine cases.

During the proceeding, the chief justice expressed dissatisfaction over the former premier’s persistent absences.

Advocate Naeem Haider Panjhuta, Barrister Salman Safdar, and Advocate Faisal Chaudhry appeared as Imran’s counsel while Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon was also present in the court.

Salman asked the bench to accept Imran’s request for exemption from attendance. The chief justice remarked that if the former premier was absent tomorrow (Thursday), his interim bail applications would be dismissed.

Safdar asked the court for three to four days’ time to be granted to the PTI chief. However, the IHC rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing.

Bail pleas: IHC summons IK

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police said that security arrangements have been made for Imran's appearance according to a court order.

“Protection of the citizens’ life and belongings is the police’s responsibility. It is requested from the public to refrain from propaganda and rumours,” the police tweeted.

Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad High Court today

