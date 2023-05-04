Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating around 0.05% in the inter-bank market during trading on Thursday.

At around 1:45pm, the currency was being quoted at 283.75, an increase of Re0.13.

The rupee had registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 283.88 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the US debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The unanimous decision lifted the US central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range.

This was Fed's tenth consecutive increase since March 2022.

Internationally, the US dollar fell against most major currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its aggressive tightening cycle, though markets were buffeted by risk aversion amid a rout in regional US bank shares.

The US dollar index was last 0.14% lower at 101.09, after dropping more than 0.6% in the previous session.

Money markets are now pricing in a slightly more than 10% chance the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, and expect roughly 80 basis points of rate cuts through to the end of the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, recovered slightly on Thursday but were unable to claw back the more than 9% decline in the previous three days as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals that the US may pause its interest rates increases.

This is an intra-day update