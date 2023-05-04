AVN 64.99 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.57%)
BAFL 30.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
NETSOL 78.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.55%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.93%)
PAEL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.07%)
PRL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.46%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.21%)
UNITY 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.29%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 2 (0.05%)
BR30 14,929 Decreased By -45.3 (-0.3%)
KSE100 42,151 Increased By 63.2 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,374 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 02:04pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating around 0.05% in the inter-bank market during trading on Thursday.

At around 1:45pm, the currency was being quoted at 283.75, an increase of Re0.13.

The rupee had registered a marginal gain against the US dollar on Wednesday, settling at 283.88 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the US debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The unanimous decision lifted the US central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range.

This was Fed's tenth consecutive increase since March 2022.

Internationally, the US dollar fell against most major currencies on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its aggressive tightening cycle, though markets were buffeted by risk aversion amid a rout in regional US bank shares.

The US dollar index was last 0.14% lower at 101.09, after dropping more than 0.6% in the previous session.

Money markets are now pricing in a slightly more than 10% chance the Fed will begin cutting rates in June, and expect roughly 80 basis points of rate cuts through to the end of the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, recovered slightly on Thursday but were unable to claw back the more than 9% decline in the previous three days as demand concerns in major consumers overrode signals that the US may pause its interest rates increases.

This is an intra-day update

Dollar dollars Rupee Exchange rate currency rates market pkrvs usd Interbank rate

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 04, 2023 12:26pm
Yup. Imports curbed. Real value pkr500
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nadeem May 04, 2023 12:53pm
@Tulukan Mairandi, bahi kitni baat ye bakwas krni ap ne
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

Imran Khan reaches IHC for hearings of 9 cases

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Notices to traders under anti-money laundering law: Senate body on finance seeks clarification

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

Read more stories