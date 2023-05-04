Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP on Saturday

PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab

Bankers’ salaries surging amid hiring spree in Saudi Arabia

Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP

CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

KSE-100 rises for 11th straight session, crosses 42,000-point mark

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

ECP files petition in SC seeking review of order on Punjab polls

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

