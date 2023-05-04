AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 3, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 04 May, 2023 08:30am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP on Saturday

Read here for details.

  • PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab

Read here for details.

  • Bankers’ salaries surging amid hiring spree in Saudi Arabia

Read here for details.

  • Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP

Read here for details.

  • CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 rises for 11th straight session, crosses 42,000-point mark

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Read here for details.

  • Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Read here for details.

  • Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

Read here for details.

  • ECP files petition in SC seeking review of order on Punjab polls

Read here for details.

  • KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Read here for details.

  • Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

Read here for details.

