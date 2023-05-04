BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 3, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP on Saturday
- PTI seeks implementation of top court's order on holding elections in Punjab
- Bankers’ salaries surging amid hiring spree in Saudi Arabia
- Audio leak: Govt files reference against Imran, former CJP Nisar in ECP
- CJP Bandial should be summoned into parliament for interfering in legislative affairs: Abbasi
- KSE-100 rises for 11th straight session, crosses 42,000-point mark
- Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April
- Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn
- Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme
- ECP files petition in SC seeking review of order on Punjab polls
- KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra
- Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha
