PM arrives in London

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Wednesday to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the prime minister was warmly received by Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Special Representative of the British Foreign Secretary David Gordon-MacLeod, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister, during his stay, will also attend the meeting of heads of Commonwealth member countries.