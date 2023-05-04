KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.357 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,282.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.270 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.142 billion), Crude (PKR 1.216 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.094 billion), Silver (PKR 984.277 million), Platinum (PKR 637.275 million), DJ (PKR 421.932 million), SP500 (PKR 257.448 million), Natural Gas (PKR 201.914 million), Copper (PKR 61.804 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 57.739 million) and Brent (PKR 12.255 million).

