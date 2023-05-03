AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Nervous market keeps copper stable ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 05:03pm
LONDON: Copper prices in London were stable on Wednesday as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates while balancing rising inventories with expectations of a tight market in the longer term.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was unchanged at $8,513 a tonne by 0958 GMT, having touched a one-week high of $8,770.15 on Tuesday.

“The market has been caught up in the general nervousness regarding the global economic outlook, the regional U.S. banking crisis and question marks regarding how (Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will manage today’s FOMC message,” Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen said, referring to the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday and perhaps signal a pause in its 14-month tightening cycle.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 950 tonnes to 65,875 tonnes to their highest in nearly four months.

Copper touches one-week high, but Chinese factory data weighs

On the technical front, however, copper held well above the 200-day moving average of $8,325 a tonne.

The market is in the midst of a battle between short-term tech and demand-focused selling versus strong long-term supply-driven support, Saxo Bank’s Hansen said.

Commodity markets were under pressure on Wednesday from concern over demand destruction from tighter monetary policy, said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah, with oil prices plunging by 2.7%.

The copper market, however, remains tight in the long term, he added. The market is expected to be in deficit this year owing to improved Chinese demand, the International Copper Study Group said last week. It previously expected a surplus.

In other metals, aluminium slipped 0.8% to $2,347.5 a tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $2,626, lead fell 1% to $2,151 and tin was up 0.6% at $26,660.

Nickel rose 0.2% at $25,010 after touching its two-week high of $25,420. The discount for the LME’s cash contract against three-month nickel had moved to $15.50 a tonne at Tuesday’s close, compared with $8.50 a tonne on Friday, its widest in more than a year.

