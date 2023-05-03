New Zealand send Pakistan in to bat in third ODI

KARACHI: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl Wednesday in the third one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand brought in Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie and Adam Milne, while the home team also made three changes – bringing in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim.

McConchie, 31, is making his ODI debut.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 with the remaining matches also in Karachi on Friday and Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Faisal Afridi (PAK) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WI)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)