AVN 64.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.81%)
BAFL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.18%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.5%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 47.94 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.76%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
HUBC 72.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.37%)
NETSOL 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.9%)
OGDC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.12%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
PRL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.98%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.91%)
TRG 107.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.9%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand send Pakistan in to bat in third ODI

AFP Published 03 May, 2023 03:58pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KARACHI: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl Wednesday in the third one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand brought in Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie and Adam Milne, while the home team also made three changes – bringing in Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim.

McConchie, 31, is making his ODI debut.

Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand

Pakistan lead the five-match series 2-0 with the remaining matches also in Karachi on Friday and Sunday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Abdullah Shafique, Shadab Khan

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Henry Shipley, Adam Milne, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Faisal Afridi (PAK) and Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WI)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand send Pakistan in to bat in third ODI

Rupee inches upward, settles at 283.88 against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Dar, US diplomat discuss Pakistan’s IMF programme

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Attock Refinery scales back operation amid low HSD intake

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

SAARC region hit with inflation, slow growth, poverty: SBP governor

Boy shoots dead nine people in Belgrade classroom

Oil extends losses ahead of expected interest rate hikes

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

Read more stories