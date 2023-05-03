AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.35%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.81%)
EPCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.81%)
NETSOL 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.03%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PPL 65.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.75%)
PRL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.41%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
TRG 107.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.41%)
UNITY 13.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 44.4 (1.05%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,976 Increased By 48.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,332 Increased By 0.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 283-284 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 12:48pm
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.04% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:50pm, the currency was being quoted at 283.82, an increase of Re0.10.

The rupee had registered a marginal decline against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.92 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at a record high of 36.4% on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 compared to an increase of 35.4% in the previous month and 13.4% in April 2022, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Moreover, Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 39.62% to $23.713 billion during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to $39.272 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Globally, the US dollar was subdued on Wednesday, weighed by bearish US labour market data as investors fretted over the US debt ceiling and banking sector risks, while waiting for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

US job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, offering some hope that softening in the labour market could aid the Fed’s fight against inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.029% to 101.820 after sliding 0.245% on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, was little changed on Wednesday after hitting five-week lows in the previous session, as investors priced in expectations for interest rate hikes in the US and Europe and waited for clarity on future policy path.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters
Nadeem May 03, 2023 11:48am
@Javed, second option is to give projects like Gawadar to China on 100 years lease and adjust all outstanding loans of chinese govt and let them run those projects professionally
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Nadeem May 03, 2023 11:51am
Second option is to give projects like Gawadar+Pakistan Steel to Chinese Govt on 100 years lease against 100% adjustment of China Loans given to Pakistan and let the Chinese Govt run those projects successfully This way Pakistan will come out of debt and sick projects will be run successfully
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories