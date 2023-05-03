Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.04% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 12:50pm, the currency was being quoted at 283.82, an increase of Re0.10.

The rupee had registered a marginal decline against the US dollar on Tuesday, settling at 283.92 in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation clocked in at a record high of 36.4% on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 compared to an increase of 35.4% in the previous month and 13.4% in April 2022, showed data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Tuesday.

Moreover, Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 39.62% to $23.713 billion during the first 10 months (July-April) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to $39.272 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Globally, the US dollar was subdued on Wednesday, weighed by bearish US labour market data as investors fretted over the US debt ceiling and banking sector risks, while waiting for the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.

US job openings fell for a third straight month in March and layoffs increased to the highest in more than two years, data showed on Tuesday, offering some hope that softening in the labour market could aid the Fed’s fight against inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, eased 0.029% to 101.820 after sliding 0.245% on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, was little changed on Wednesday after hitting five-week lows in the previous session, as investors priced in expectations for interest rate hikes in the US and Europe and waited for clarity on future policy path.

This is an intra-day update