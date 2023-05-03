AVN 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
BAFL 29.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.2%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
DFML 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 46.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.91%)
EPCL 45.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
HUBC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.47%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 78.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.72%)
OGDC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.88%)
PAEL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.5%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 65.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 40.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.89%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.88%)
TRG 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
UNITY 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.45%)
BR100 4,281 Increased By 66.9 (1.59%)
BR30 14,968 Increased By 46 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 168.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,405 Increased By 73.7 (0.48%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 2, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 03 May, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  July-April FY23: Trade deficit declines 39.62pc to $23.71bn YoY

Read here for details.

  Flour millers give strike call

Read here for details.

  Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

Read here for details.

  SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Read here for details.

  Judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying Nawaz, Gilani as PM: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

  After Atlas Honda, Yamaha also raises bike prices

Read here for details.

  10th successive positive finish: KSE-100 closes near 42,000 after 347-point gain

Read here for details.

  ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Read here for details.

  Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Read here for details.

  Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Read here for details.

  Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Read here for details.

  Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Read here for details.

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

