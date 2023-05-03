Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

July-April FY23: Trade deficit declines 39.62pc to $23.71bn YoY

Read here for details.

Flour millers give strike call

Read here for details.

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

Read here for details.

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Read here for details.

Judiciary should be held accountable for disqualifying Nawaz, Gilani as PM: Khawaja Asif

Read here for details.

After Atlas Honda, Yamaha also raises bike prices

Read here for details.

10th successive positive finish: KSE-100 closes near 42,000 after 347-point gain

Read here for details.

ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Read here for details.

Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Read here for details.

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Read here for details.

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Read here for details.

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Read here for details.