KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 23.944 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,138.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.427 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.048 billion), Silver (PKR 2.268 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.737 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 947.510 million), Platinum (PKR 829.161 million), DJ (PKR 320.668 million), SP 500 (PKR 139.210 million), Natural Gas (PKR 114.484 million), Copper (PKR 93.241 million), Brent (PKR 10.980 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 8.319 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 5.745 million were traded.

