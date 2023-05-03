AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks kick off May on jitters; HSBC shines

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 reversed early gains to end Tuesday lower as a slump in energy firms outweighed strong earnings from Europe’s biggest lender, HSBC, in the first quarter.

HSBC Holdings Plc advanced 3.5%, touching a near two-month high as it also announced its first quarterly dividend since 2019.

“HSBC has seen profits soar, and investors should be reasonably happy with the restored quarterly dividend and $2 billion buyback that looks likely to be completed over the next quarter,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown The broader banks index rose 1.1% and was the biggest boost to the FTSE 100, but the blue-chip index still closed 1.2% lower, logging its worst performance in over a month, weighed down by the oil and gas sector that dropped 5.9%.

Oil prices slumped 4% on fears that the US, the world’s largest economy, could likely default on its payment obligations and weak data from top importer China.

BP slumped 8.6% and clocked its worst day in over three years after paring back its share buyback programme.

The FTSE 250 mid-cap index shed 0.6%.

Both the FTSE indexes logged gains in April with defensive sectors like healthcare and utilities among gainers.

Investors now await interest rate decisions by major central banks that would help them gauge the outlook for monetary tightening henceforth and the consequent impact on corporate earnings.

Among other movers, online education firm Pearson Plc tanked 15.0%, clocking its worst daily loss in over six years after US rival Chegg Inc issued a lower forecast, warning on tough ChatGPT competition.

Restaurant Group jumped 14.3% after the small-cap name said it expects profit margins to improve in the medium-term.

Meanwhile, factory output and new orders contracted at the start of the second quarter of 2023, as per an industry survey.

London stocks FTSE 100 FTSE index Matt Britzman

Comments

1000 characters

London stocks kick off May on jitters; HSBC shines

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories