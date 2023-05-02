test

|Stock
|Price
|
Quice Food / May 3
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
5.13
▲ 1.00 (24.21%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / May 3
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
6
▲ 1.00 (20.00%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / May 3
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
7.25
▲ 1.00 (16.00%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 3
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
2.78
▲ 0.30 (12.10%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / May 3
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
3.37
▲ 0.35 (11.59%)
|
United Insurance / May 3
The United Insurance Company(UNIC)
|
9.30
▲ 0.90 (10.71%)
|
Reliance Ins. / May 3
Reliance Insurance Company Limited(RICL)
|
8
▲ 0.71 (9.74%)
|
Waves Home Appliances / May 3
Waves Home Appliances Limited(WHALE)
|
5.86
▲ 0.52 (9.74%)
|
Image Pakistan / May 3
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
12.03
▲ 1.00 (9.07%)
|
Silk Bank Ltd / May 3
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
1.22
▲ 0.10 (8.93%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Mod. / May 3
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.60
▼ -0.35 (-17.95%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / May 3
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
2.40
▼ -0.50 (-17.24%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 3
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
2.85
▼ -0.59 (-17.15%)
|
Engro Corp / May 3
Engro Corporation Limited(ENGRO)
|
271.25
▼ -36.08 (-11.74%)
|
KASB Modaraba / May 3
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
1.10
▼ -0.14 (-11.29%)
|
Ghazi Fabrics / May 3
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
4
▼ -0.50 (-11.11%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / May 3
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
4.63
▼ -0.57 (-10.96%)
|
Data Textile / May 3
Data Textiles Limited(DATM)
|
4
▼ -0.49 (-10.91%)
|
Sitara Energy / May 3
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
6
▼ -0.63 (-9.50%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / May 3
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
6.80
▼ -0.68 (-9.09%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / May 3
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
23,204,894
▼ -0.05
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / May 3
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
22,583,108
▲ 0.43
|
Pak Refinery / May 3
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
22,176,207
▼ -0.44
|
Silk Bank Ltd / May 3
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
21,774,500
▲ 0.10
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 3
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
18,724,175
▼ -0.01
|
Telecard Limited / May 3
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
10,275,389
▲ 0.01
|
TPL Properties / May 3
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
8,497,826
▲ 0.22
|
Maple Leaf Cement / May 3
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
8,468,556
▲ 0.72
|
United BankXD / May 3
United Bank Limited(UBL)
|
8,107,915
▲ 5.92
|
OLP Fin. Services / May 3
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited(OLPL)
|
7,721,000
▲ 0.92
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 2
|
286
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 2
|
283.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 2
|
137.66
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 2
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 2
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / May 2
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 28
|
4.80
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 1
|
4167.87
|
Nasdaq / May 1
|
12212.60
|
Dow Jones / May 1
|
34051.70
|
India Sensex / May 2
|
61354.71
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 2
|
29157.95
|
Hang Seng / May 2
|
19933.81
|
FTSE 100 / May 2
|
7889.65
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 2
|
15993.19
|
France CAC40 / May 2
|
7496.61
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 28
|
20235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 28
|
187500
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 2
|
75.69
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 2
|
1982.17
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 2
|
81.35
Comments