Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating nearly 0.04% in the inter-bank market during trading on Tuesday.

At around 1:05pm, the currency was being quoted at 283.72, an increase of Re0.12. The currency registered marginal losses earlier during the day from regaining some lost ground against the greenback.

It is pertinent to mention that market remained closed on Monday on account of the Labour Day holiday.

The rupee had registered a marginal increase against the US dollar on Friday, settling at 283.84 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable as a current account surplus and lack of progress on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept the currency hanging.

On the other hand, the United States called on Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms sought by the IMF, promising technical help and encouraging the country to enact policies that promote an open and fair and transparent business climate.

The market awaits the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, which remains stalled to date.

Moreover, it is also closely monitoring development at the political front, as the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders continue to hold talks on holding elections in the country.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in thin early Asian trade on Tuesday as the market digests weak economic data from China and expectations of another US interest rate hike.

This is an intra-day update