AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.19%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 72.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.55%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.38%)
PRL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.86%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,212 Decreased By -5.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.43%)
KSE100 41,882 Increased By 300.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,327 Decreased By -49.1 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 1, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 02 May, 2023 08:44am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Read here for details.

  • Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

Read here for details.

  • 'Discord Leaks' reveal Pakistan’s declining support for US

Read here for details.

  • IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Read here for details.

  • Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Read here for details.

  • PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Read here for details.

  • Judges' conversations including decisions about country’s fate not private: Maryam

Read here for details.

  • Ready for simultaneous elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14: Imran

Read here for details.

  • ‘Unacceptable’: Shujaat criticises Punjab Police for raid at his residence

Read here for details.

  • Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reaches Islamabad from Sudan

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories