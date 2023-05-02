AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.92%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 01, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 02, 2023)....
Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 01, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 02, 2023).

====================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                            TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad            37-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%)       38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi              33-26 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       33-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore               28-17 (°C) 70-00 (%)       28-18 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana              37-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%)       38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas           37-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       39-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad         20-13 (°C) 70-00 (%)       23-16 (°C) 61-00 (%)
Peshawar             23-18 (ºC) 74-00 (%)       29-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta               25-13 (ºC) 04-00 (%)       28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi           22-17 (°C) 79-00 (%)       24-17 (°C) 42-00 (%)
Sukkur               36-23 (ºC) 05-00 (%)       37-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                      06:02 pm                        (Today)
Sunrise:                     05:53 am                     (Tomorrow)
====================================================================

