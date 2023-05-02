Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 01, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 02, 2023)....
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 01, 2023) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 02, 2023).
====================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
====================================================================
Hyderabad 37-25 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 33-26 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 33-26 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 28-17 (°C) 70-00 (%) 28-18 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Larkana 37-23 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 37-25 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 39-24 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 20-13 (°C) 70-00 (%) 23-16 (°C) 61-00 (%)
Peshawar 23-18 (ºC) 74-00 (%) 29-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Quetta 25-13 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 28-13 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 22-17 (°C) 79-00 (%) 24-17 (°C) 42-00 (%)
Sukkur 36-23 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 37-26 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
====================================================================
KARACHI
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 06:02 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:53 am (Tomorrow)
====================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments