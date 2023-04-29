AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Apr 29, 2023
Mitchell’s successive hundred lifts New Zealand to 336-5 in second ODI

AFP Published 29 Apr, 2023 08:11pm
RAWALPINDI: Daryl Mitchell hit a second successive century while Tom Latham missed a ton by two runs as New Zealand piled up 336-5 in the second one-day international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The stylish one-drop batter improved on his 113 in the first ODI on Thursday with 129 for 119 balls, and was ably supported by Latham (98) and Chad Bowes (51) after New Zealand were sent in to bat by Pakistan.

Mitchell smashed three sixes and eight boundaries and consolidated the innings through a third-wicket stand of 183 with skipper Latham, as the pair took full advantage of a flat pitch.

Mitchell was finally caught brilliantly by Mohammad Nawaz off pacer Naseem Shah in the 46th over, while Latham was caught behind off Haris Rauf an over later.

It was Naseem who gave Mitchell an extra life four short of his hundred when he dropped a simple catch off spinner Usama Mir at mid-on.

That allowed Mitchell to complete his hundred off 102 balls – his third in his ODI career.

Latham knocked eight boundaries and a six off 85 balls.

Bowes and Will Young gave New Zealand a 33-run start before pacer Rauf had Young caught behind for 19 in the sixth over.

Bowes, who hit seven boundaries in his maiden ODI half century, steadied the innings with Mitchell as the pair added 86 for the second wicket.

It was Rauf again who broke the stand when he trapped Bowes leg before wicket in the 19th over.

Rauf was the pick of bowlers with 4-78.

Pakistan lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by five wickets, also in Rawalpindi.

