AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Apr 29, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 Apr, 2023 12:05pm
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Hike in prices of essential drugs approved by ECC

Read here for details.

  • Multi-billion refinery to help bring oil prices down: Musadik

Read here for details.

  • CEO Etisalat International Pakistan meets Dar

Read here for details.

  • Elections in July or September? Govt-PTI talks give birth to hope

Read here for details.

  • Funds for elections in Punjab: SC issues notice to finance division

Read here for details.

  • SC’s directive to SBP: NA panel takes suo motu notice

Read here for details.

  • Power Div says circular debt crosses Rs4trn mark

Read here for details.

  • Rs28bn receivables: Thar Power demands CPPA-G make payment

Read here for details.

  • FBR suffers shortfall of over Rs100bn in April

Read here for details.

  • Anti-Money Laundering Act: DG I&I-IR asked to initiate proceedings against ‘fit’ accused

Read here for details.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict: Defence exports always accompanied by ‘strict end-user requirements’: FO

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

