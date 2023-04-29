LHC moved after late-night attempt to arrest Parvez Elahi

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s son Rasikh Elahi on Saturday registered a petition in Lahore High Court against the Punjab Police’s attempt to arrest his father late on Friday night.

In his petition, he blamed Punjab government, ACE and inspector general (IG) Punjab for the “illegal raid and violation of fundamental rights”. He further urged the court to intervene in the matter.

He added that the court had granted bail to Elahi in the anti-corruption case till May 6.

It further requested the court to ensure the fundamental rights of the petitioner and halt the arrest till the expiry of his bail.

Rasikh also requested the court to take action against those involved in the “illegal raid and the ones that misused their powers and violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner.”

A heavy contingent of Punjab Police raided the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi in a late-night attempt on Friday to arrest the former chief minister of the province, Aaj News reported.

Footage aired on television, and later social media showed the police managing to barge into the house with the law-enforcement personnel climbing over boundary walls to enter the premises.

The police however could not find the former Punjab CM at the residence, but reports suggested that 12 individuals, apparently those working at the premises, were arrested.

The late-night raid was earlier confirmed by Moonis Elahi, Parvez Elahi’s son, late on Friday night.

“Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets,” tweeted Moonis, reiterating PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement that the “rule of law had ended in Pakistan”.

Social media was subsequently swamped with footage of police action around Parvez Elahi’s residence. Reports suggested the police had closed the road in front of the house and personnel of the Anti-Riots Force and anti-corruption officers were present at the site as well.

Reactions also poured with PTI chief Imran condemning what he called an “illegal raid”.

“No respect to the women & family members present. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pakistan before our eyes. There is no respect for Constitution, Supreme Court verdicts, or fundamental rights of the people - only law of jungle,” he tweeted.

PTI’s official Twitter page also shared footage of the chaotic scenes outside Parvez Elahi’s residence.

The development comes just hours after members of the government – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – and PTI officials wrapped up their second round of election talks at the Parliament House.

Leaders from both sides said that they had tabled their proposals and dialogue would resume on Tuesday. After the end of the talks, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said some progress was made, giving hope that the dispute on holding fresh elections was reaching its conclusion.

PTI leaders voiced a similar reaction, but did bring up what they called “illegal arrests” that needed to stop since they had “no justification”.

It was not immediately clear how Punjab Police’s latest attempt to arrest Parvez Elahi, who was appointed the PTI president in March, would hinder the process of ongoing talks.