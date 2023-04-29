Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= First Al-Noor Modaraba 29-Apr-23 11:30 Flying Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00 Quice Food Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00 NBP-FUNDS 29-Apr-23 12:00 East West Insurance Company Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30 Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30 AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:30 Ghandhara Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30 Crescent Fibres Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30 Ghandhara Nissan Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00 Sana Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00 AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 29-Apr-23 11:00 Maqbool Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 15:30 Dynea Pakistan Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30 Ghani Global Glass Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 29-Apr-23 9:30 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-Apr-23 12:15 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00 Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00 Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30 Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Hala Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-23 14:15 Amtex Limited 29-Apr-23 11:30 Colony Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Balochistan Glass Limited 29-Apr-23 15:00 Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 30-Apr-23 10:00 Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00 The Universal Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-23 11:45 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 02-05-2023 14:30 P akistan Tobacco Company Limited 02-05-2023 13:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 03-05-2023 13:00 Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45 Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30 Waves Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 12:30 Waves Home Appliances Limited 04-05-2023 11:30 =========================================================

