BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2023 06:04am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
First Al-Noor Modaraba               29-Apr-23      11:30
Flying Cement Company Limited        29-Apr-23      12:00
Quice Food Industries Limited        29-Apr-23      12:00
NBP-FUNDS                            29-Apr-23      12:00
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                              29-Apr-23      12:30
Frontier Ceramics Limited            29-Apr-23      10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited             29-Apr-23      11:00
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited        29-Apr-23      11:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited         29-Apr-23      10:30
Crescent Fibres Limited              29-Apr-23      10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited             29-Apr-23      12:00
Sana Industries Limited              29-Apr-23      12:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD.      29-Apr-23      11:00
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited        29-Apr-23      15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited               29-Apr-23      13:30
Ghani Global Glass Limited           29-Apr-23      10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Limited        29-Apr-23       9:30
Ghani Global Holdings Limited        29-Apr-23      12:15
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited    29-Apr-23      11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited       29-Apr-23      11:00
The United Insurance Company         29-Apr-23      15:00
First Credit and Investment 
Bank Limited                         29-Apr-23      12:30
Feroze1888 Mills Limited             29-Apr-23      14:00
Pakistan General Insurance 
Company Limited                      29-Apr-23      10:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited            29-Apr-23      13:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited              29-Apr-23      11:00
Hala Enterprises Limited             29-Apr-23      14:15
Amtex Limited                        29-Apr-23      11:30
Colony Textile Mills Limited         29-Apr-23      11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited     29-Apr-23      11:00
Balochistan Glass Limited            29-Apr-23      15:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited           30-Apr-23      10:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited            30-Apr-23      14:00
The Universal Insurance Company 
Limited                              30-Apr-23      15:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills 
Limited                              30-Apr-23      11:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited           02-05-2023     14:30
P akistan Tobacco Company 
Limited                              02-05-2023     13:00
Shaheen Insurance Company 
Limited                              03-05-2023     13:00
Pakistan International 
Container                            03-05-2023     11:45
Shell Pakistan Limited               04-05-2023     12:30
Waves Corporation Ltd                04-05-2023     12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited        04-05-2023     11:30
=========================================================

