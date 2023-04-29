Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
First Al-Noor Modaraba 29-Apr-23 11:30
Flying Cement Company Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00
Quice Food Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00
NBP-FUNDS 29-Apr-23 12:00
East West Insurance Company
Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30
Frontier Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30
AN Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:30
Ghandhara Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30
Crescent Fibres Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00
Sana Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE MILLS LTD. 29-Apr-23 11:00
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 15:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30
Ghani Global Glass Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 29-Apr-23 9:30
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-Apr-23 12:15
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Hala Enterprises Limited 29-Apr-23 14:15
Amtex Limited 29-Apr-23 11:30
Colony Textile Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Balochistan Glass Limited 29-Apr-23 15:00
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited 30-Apr-23 10:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00
The Universal Insurance Company
Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills
Limited 30-Apr-23 11:45
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 02-05-2023 14:30
P akistan Tobacco Company
Limited 02-05-2023 13:00
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 03-05-2023 13:00
Pakistan International
Container 03-05-2023 11:45
Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited 04-05-2023 11:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments