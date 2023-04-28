Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

Former PM Imran Khan arrived in Islamabad on Friday to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as he seeks bail in a case pertaining to making allegations against top officers of state institutions.

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman at Ramana police station in Islamabad on the complaint of the magistrate. The FIR accused the PTI chairman of using “foul” language against an intelligence agency officer during an interview.

In his petition, Imran has asked the court to quash the FIR, saying that the government has failed to find even "an iota of corruption" against him.

A video posted by PTI on Twitter showed a convoy of Imran's party workers at the high court.

The Islamabad police has said it will take necessary security measures during Imran's appearance in court, adding that it hoped that the former PM and his colleagues will abide by the law during the proceedings.

It has also issued a plan to deal with traffic and advised citizens to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court had on April 14 granted Imran protective bail in the same case until April 26.