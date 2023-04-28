Allegations against officers case: IHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted on Friday protective bail to former PM Imran Khan till May 3 in a case pertaining to making allegations against top officers of state institutions.

A case was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman at Ramana police station in Islamabad on the complaint of the magistrate. The FIR accused the PTI chairman of using “foul” language against an intelligence agency officer during an interview.

In his petition, Imran has asked the court to quash the FIR, saying that the government has failed to find even "an iota of corruption" against him.

During the hearing today, the court granted him bail till May 3 and directed him to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Earlier, a video posted by PTI on Twitter showed a convoy of Imran's party workers at the high court.

Later, in a tweet Imran said that the PTI workers were sitting in their vehicles peacefully when ICT police in brazen display of state oppression pulled them out and took them away.

"This is why they want elections to be delayed because they feel they can break PTI by then, through fear of jail and harassment. Won't work," he tweeted.

The Islamabad police had earlier said it will take necessary security measures during Imran's appearance in court, adding that it hoped that the former PM and his colleagues will abide by the law during the proceedings.

It has also issued a plan to deal with traffic and advised citizens to take alternate routes.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court had on April 14 granted Imran protective bail in the same case until April 26.

On April 8, Islamabad police registered a case against the former PM on the complaint of the magistrate under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 500 deals with defamation which may lead to imprisonment for two years or a fine.

As per the copy of the first information report (FIR), the PTI chief used inappropriate language against an officer of an intelligence agency during an interview aired on a private TV channel.

An attempt was made to defame various officers of sensitive institutions by taking their names, the FIR said, adding that Imran also uses social media for his “nefarious designs”.

“This act of accused Imran Khan is a threat to the integrity of the country and the state. The accused spread chaos among various groups, sections, and the army with his speeches,” the copy stated.

The FIR added that strict action should be taken against the accused as per the law so that in the future no one could dare to create hatred among institutions and the public, incite the public to disturb peace in the country, and spread chaos among various groups.