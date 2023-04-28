CBOT wheat to fall towards $6.20-1/2

SINGAPORE: CBOT July wheat is expected to fall towards $6.20-1/2 per bushel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $7.17-1/4, which is expected to travel to $6.12-3/4. Before it fulfils this ultimate target, wheat has to break the support at $6.20-1/2.

The stabilization around $6.28 is expected to be brief, followed by a resumption of the downtrend.

Only a break above $6.37-1/2 could signal a completion of the wave C.

On the daily chart, another projection analysis on a wave c from $8.10 reveals a lower target of $5.83-1/2.

This wave has such a fierce character that it leaves no chance of a bounce.

The support at $6.14-1/4, which is coincidentally provided by the 86.4% of a wave c and the 86.4% of a bigger wave C, may trigger such a bounce.