Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks regarding the Pakistan Army’s “combat worthiness” were “quoted out of context”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday. It added that it wants to assure Pakistan that the army takes pride in its “operational preparedness.”

The development comes after journalist Hamid Mir said in a TV show that Bajwa, in a meeting with 20-25 journalists, had stated that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India, as per Aaj News.

“Recently, there have been discussions in media on Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory,” the ISPR said.

“To this end, views of former army chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context.”

Pakistan’s Armed Forces continues to keep their weapons, equipment and battle-hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of motherland, statement added.