AVN 68.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.5%)
DFML 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
EPCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.05%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 53.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 173.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,403 Increased By 34.9 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

  • We take pride in our operational preparedness, says military's media wing
BR Web Desk Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 01:00pm
Follow us

Former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s remarks regarding the Pakistan Army’s “combat worthiness” were “quoted out of context”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday. It added that it wants to assure Pakistan that the army takes pride in its “operational preparedness.”

The development comes after journalist Hamid Mir said in a TV show that Bajwa, in a meeting with 20-25 journalists, had stated that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India, as per Aaj News.

“Recently, there have been discussions in media on Pakistan Army’s combat worthiness in view of the condition of certain weapon systems on its inventory,” the ISPR said.

“To this end, views of former army chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off-the-record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context.”

Pakistan’s Armed Forces continues to keep their weapons, equipment and battle-hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of motherland, statement added.

Pakistan ISPR

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah Apr 28, 2023 11:26am
Only if bajwa and faiz would have sepnt the budget on army instead of on pti and doing corruption.we would not face this day.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faisal Waheed Apr 28, 2023 12:07pm
All those should be taken to task who are defaming our Pak Army. Bajwa has been a big threat for our security and he should be estopped from giving interviews in Media.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naseem Apr 28, 2023 12:16pm
Nice spin! But the truth is out there, the nation knows what Mir Sadiq Mir Jafer Bird brains Bajwa Inc has done the country! Time for Court martial for the gang!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 28, 2023 12:25pm
He was clear. We stand no match against India. In fact, we are no match even for TTP. They are trashing us and our men are abandoning the army to join TTP which pays wages on time.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Apr 28, 2023 12:28pm
Village saying : Once milk is spilt on the ground....it's hard to put it back in the mutka. The best remedy is to stay silent and watch it quickly disappear.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Saudi Arabia may cut June Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

PM gets trust vote to forestall removal by SC

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Read more stories