AVN 68.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
CNERGY 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (6.5%)
DFML 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
EPCL 46.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FCCL 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
HUBC 71.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
PIBTL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
PRL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.05%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 109.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.96%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 53.4 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,638 Increased By 173.6 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,403 Increased By 34.9 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil poised for weekly dip as recession fears, rates cloud outlook

Reuters Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 12:06pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices posted mild gains on Friday, but headed for a second week of declines as disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Brent crude futures for June rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $78.81 a barrel at 0400 GMT, while the more actively-traded July contract was up 47 cents, or 0.6%, at 78.69 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5%, at $75.16 a barrel. Both benchmark contracts have declined by about 3.5% this week as of 0400 GMT.

“Crude oil eked out a small gain following two days of heavy selling amid mixed economic signals,” ANZ analysts said on Friday.

US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, although jobless claims fell in the week ending April 22, data showed.

Investors are also worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union.

The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their coming meetings.

The Fed meets over May 2-3.

Oil investors are waiting for the Fed and other central bank decisions next week for guidance on the future direction of interest rates and the global economy, said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Oil dips 2pc on strong dollar

“The market is quiet due to a mixture of bullish and bearish economic data and as a recovery in the global equity market gave a relief to investors,” he said, referring to oil’s slight rebound on Thursday.

US stocks closed higher on Thursday as strong earnings helped investors look past signs of economic weakness. On the supply side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday the OPEC+ group saw no need for further output cuts despite lower-than-expected Chinese demand, but that the organisation could always adjust policy if necessary.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, this month announced a combined output reduction of around 1.16 million barrels per day, which sent oil prices higher.

The market rallied following the OPEC+ announcement, but has weakened in response to concerns about recession and the impact that would have on demand.

Earlier this week, Energy Information Administration data showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week, as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season.

OPEC Brent crude Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil poised for weekly dip as recession fears, rates cloud outlook

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to appear before IHC

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Bajwa’s remarks about Pakistan's 'combat worthiness' taken out of context: ISPR

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories