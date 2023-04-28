AVN 67.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
Wheat set for biggest monthly drop since Nov on ample global supply prospects

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023
SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Friday and were set for their biggest monthly drop since last November, as forecasts of rains in US Plains and expectations of ample world supplies weighed on the market.

Corn hit its lowest in nine months while soybeans ticked lower.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $6.26-3/4 a bushel, as of 0330 GMT, corn dropped 0.3% at $5.79-3/4 a bushel and soybeans added 0.5% to $14.10-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat has lost 9.3% in April, the market’s biggest monthly drop since November, corn hit its lowest since July at $5.78 a bushel and soybeans are down 6.3% this month, the biggest monthly decline since June.

Forecasts of rains in drought-hit US Plains are boosting expectations of plentiful supplies and adding pressure on Chicago wheat prices.

Wheat falls for 7th session on US weather, global supply concerns

The corn market is facing pressure after the US Department of Agriculture said private exporters cancelled sales of 233,000 tonnes of US old-crop corn to China, underscoring concerns that a large Brazilian crop was diverting demand from the United States.

Net sales of US corn for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years fell to a 15-week low of 400,000 tonnes in the week ended April 20, USDA data showed.

