Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Read here for details.

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

Read here for details.

Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

Read here for details.

JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

Read here for details.

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

Read here for details.

SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Read here for details.

China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Read here for details.

NA passes resolution reposing ‘full confidence’ in PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

Read here for details.

7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

Read here for details.