AVN 67.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.64%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
HUBC 71.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
NETSOL 80.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.21%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.56%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
PPL 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.09%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 109.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.71%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,227 Increased By 17.1 (0.41%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 61.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 166.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,412 Increased By 43.8 (0.28%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 27, 2023
Published 28 Apr, 2023 08:04am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee falters, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

Read here for details.

  • Aided by robust financial results, KSE-100 rises 0.89%

Read here for details.

  • JUI-F will not be part of talks with PTI: Fazlur Rehman

Read here for details.

  • Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held forex reserves rise $30mn, now stand at $4.46bn

Read here for details.

  • China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • NA passes resolution reposing ‘full confidence’ in PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Khuzdar Counter-Terrorism Department’s SHO killed by bomb in car

Read here for details.

  • 7 die after Lahore-bound train catches fire

Read here for details.

