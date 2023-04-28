AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Sindh PA demands simultaneous elections for NA, PAs

NNI Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
KARACHI: The Sindh Provincial Assembly Thursday demanded Supreme Court of Pakistan to order simultaneous elections across the country.

Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari penned down a letter to Supreme Court and demanded simultaneous elections in the national and provincial assemblies. He further told about the unrest situation in the province after the SC verdict regarding the Punjab elections.

The PA’s deputy speaker discussed various aspects of the constitution and approved a resolution demanding national and provincial assembly elections to be held on the same day.

Rehana Leghari said that PA lawmakers emphasized that it is the exclusive power of the Parliament to legislate, adding that the 18th Amendment empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free and fair elections.

The letter further reads that the ECP has been empowered under Articles 218, 219, and 224 to hold free and fair elections, while no political party should influence the electoral process while remaining in power.

The deputy speaker further stated that the country is facing a constitutional crisis as articles 218, 219 and 224 are not being followed.

Supreme Court elections SC NA Sindh Assembly ECP Constitution General elections

