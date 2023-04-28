AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2023 06:08am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 27, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        26-Apr-23      25-Apr-23      24-Apr-23      21-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      0.10694       0.107109        0.10741       0.107642
Euro                             0.816924       0.816694       0.815049       0.814341
Japanese yen                     0.005533       0.005518       0.005525       0.005526
U.K. pound                       0.924006       0.922911       0.922134       0.918675
U.S. dollar                      0.740034       0.740967       0.740819       0.741794
Algerian dinar                   0.005469       0.005477       0.005471
Australian dollar                0.489088                      0.494571       0.497595
Botswana pula                    0.056021       0.056388       0.056376
Brazilian real                   0.146313       0.146416       0.146439
Brunei dollar                    0.553172       0.555406       0.554547
Canadian dollar                  0.543909       0.547053       0.547894
Chilean peso                     0.000909       0.000909       0.000931       0.000937
Czech koruna                     0.034765       0.034797       0.034761       0.034586
Danish krone                     0.109604        0.10958       0.109359       0.109267
Indian rupee                     0.009034       0.009047       0.009029       0.009029
Israeli New Shekel               0.203618       0.202354       0.202898
Korean won                       0.000555       0.000556       0.000558       0.000559
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.41723
Malaysian ringgit                 0.16589       0.166828
Mauritian rupee                  0.016386       0.016396       0.016412       0.016432
Mexican peso                     0.040879       0.040962       0.041138       0.041214
New Zealand dollar               0.454973                      0.454789       0.456982
Norwegian krone                  0.069692       0.069833       0.069979       0.069898
Omani rial                        1.92467        1.92709
Peruvian sol                     0.197486       0.197341       0.197181
Philippine peso                  0.013318       0.013251       0.013164
Polish zloty                     0.178077       0.177908       0.176785       0.176592
Qatari riyal
Russian ruble                    0.009066       0.009086       0.009115       0.009103
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197342
Singapore dollar                 0.553172       0.555406       0.554547       0.556401
South African rand                0.04048       0.040673        0.04079       0.040987
Swedish krona                    0.071924        0.07228       0.071794       0.071688
Swiss franc                      0.832575       0.834422        0.83313       0.830165
Thai baht                        0.021592       0.021565       0.021489       0.021588
Trinidadian dollar               0.109525       0.109655
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201507       0.201761
Uruguayan peso                   0.019139       0.019046       0.019042
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

