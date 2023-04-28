WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 27, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 26-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 24-Apr-23 21-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10694 0.107109 0.10741 0.107642 Euro 0.816924 0.816694 0.815049 0.814341 Japanese yen 0.005533 0.005518 0.005525 0.005526 U.K. pound 0.924006 0.922911 0.922134 0.918675 U.S. dollar 0.740034 0.740967 0.740819 0.741794 Algerian dinar 0.005469 0.005477 0.005471 Australian dollar 0.489088 0.494571 0.497595 Botswana pula 0.056021 0.056388 0.056376 Brazilian real 0.146313 0.146416 0.146439 Brunei dollar 0.553172 0.555406 0.554547 Canadian dollar 0.543909 0.547053 0.547894 Chilean peso 0.000909 0.000909 0.000931 0.000937 Czech koruna 0.034765 0.034797 0.034761 0.034586 Danish krone 0.109604 0.10958 0.109359 0.109267 Indian rupee 0.009034 0.009047 0.009029 0.009029 Israeli New Shekel 0.203618 0.202354 0.202898 Korean won 0.000555 0.000556 0.000558 0.000559 Kuwaiti dinar 2.41723 Malaysian ringgit 0.16589 0.166828 Mauritian rupee 0.016386 0.016396 0.016412 0.016432 Mexican peso 0.040879 0.040962 0.041138 0.041214 New Zealand dollar 0.454973 0.454789 0.456982 Norwegian krone 0.069692 0.069833 0.069979 0.069898 Omani rial 1.92467 1.92709 Peruvian sol 0.197486 0.197341 0.197181 Philippine peso 0.013318 0.013251 0.013164 Polish zloty 0.178077 0.177908 0.176785 0.176592 Qatari riyal Russian ruble 0.009066 0.009086 0.009115 0.009103 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197342 Singapore dollar 0.553172 0.555406 0.554547 0.556401 South African rand 0.04048 0.040673 0.04079 0.040987 Swedish krona 0.071924 0.07228 0.071794 0.071688 Swiss franc 0.832575 0.834422 0.83313 0.830165 Thai baht 0.021592 0.021565 0.021489 0.021588 Trinidadian dollar 0.109525 0.109655 U.A.E. dirham 0.201507 0.201761 Uruguayan peso 0.019139 0.019046 0.019042 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

