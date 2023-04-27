AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
Pakistan send New Zealand in to bat in first ODI

AFP Published 27 Apr, 2023 03:27pm
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl Thursday in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan were hit by an injury to middle-order batter Haris Sohail, who hurt his shoulder during training Wednesday and was ruled out of the match.

New Zealand included Mark Chapman in their eleven following his prolific form in the preceding five-match Twenty20 series, which ended in a 2-2 stalemate with one match rained off.

Pakistan and New Zealand enter World Cup mode with ODI series

The remaining matches of the five-game ODI series are in Rawalpindi on Saturday, and Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

