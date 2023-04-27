AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.41%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
EPCL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.59%)
FCCL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.85%)
HUBC 71.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KAPCO 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.62%)
MLCF 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.15%)
NETSOL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (3.5%)
OGDC 86.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
PPL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.1%)
PRL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
TRG 110.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 20.1 (0.48%)
BR30 14,918 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
KSE100 41,349 Increased By 249.5 (0.61%)
KSE30 15,345 Increased By 51.1 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls for 7th session on US weather, global supply concerns

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 12:21pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures fell for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, hitting a 21-month low, as forecasts of rains in the US grain belt and plentiful of global supplies weighed on prices. Corn and soybeans lost more ground.

“Better weather in the US and continues concern over the lack of interest in US wheat helped to pressure (prices),” commodities research firm Hightower said in a report.

“New that Canadian producers intend to plant most wheat in 22 years added to the bearish tone.” The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1% to $6.41-1/2 a bushel, as of 0352 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest since July 2021 at $6.40 a bushel.

Corn fell 0.1% at 6.00-1/4 a bushel and soybeans slid 0.1% to $14.14-1/2 a bushel. Ample global supplies are likely to cushion the impact from lower Ukrainian exports.

Canadian farmers intend to plant 27 million acres (10.9 million hectares) of wheat, the most in 22 years, a government report said.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 25.02 million tonnes by April 22, up 10% compared with 22.81 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

Iraq issues restricted tender to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat

Wheat has also been pressured by rain forecast in much of the US Plains this week and the next.

The moisture could help drought-affected hard red winter crops, though it may be too late to significantly improve yield prospects.

Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday “no real progress” had been achieved in resolving issues raised by Moscow over the Black Sea grain deal, which is set to expire next month.

Separately, Ukraine accused Russia of blocking the passage of four grain ships from its Black Sea ports.

Corn and nearby soybean futures are likely to take direction from US planting progress. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Funds were net buyers of soyoil futures contracts.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat falls for 7th session on US weather, global supply concerns

Totally unfazed, govt gives no quarter to SC

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Russia says OPEC+ sees no need for further oil output cuts

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Read more stories