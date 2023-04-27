AVN 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
BAFL 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.23%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
DGKC 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
EPCL 45.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.26%)
FCCL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
GGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
HUBC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.01%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
NETSOL 75.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
OGDC 86.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
PRL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SNGP 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.24%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 10.5 (0.25%)
BR30 14,911 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 41,215 Increased By 115.1 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,293 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan stocks extend losses as Nomura, Advantest slump after weak results

Reuters Published 27 Apr, 2023 09:20am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell for a second straight session on Thursday, led steep declines by heavyweights Nomura Holdings and Advantest following dour earnings reports.

The Nikkei declined 0.23% to 28,349.95 by of the midday break, retreating further from an eight-month peak touched on Tuesday.

The broader Topix reversed an early drop, and was up 0.05% at 2,024.91.

Japan’s biggest brokerage and investment bank Nomura plunged 7.09% after posting a 76% drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday after the market hours.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest sank more than 11%, its steepest drop in almost three years, after its earnings forecast missed market expectations.

“Advantest is probably a bit of a wakeup call,” said Mio Kato, founder of LightStream Research, who publishes on the SmartKarma platform.

“I still think the theme for the year is a very weak tech space and an increasingly strong industrials space. So far, earnings are leaning that direction in Japan.”

Nomura joined major Wall Street firms in reporting a business slump following two US banks’ failures last month.

US stocks were mixed overnight, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained following upbeat earnings from Microsoft Corp and Google operator Alphabet Inc.

Investors are awaiting US inflation data on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve policy decision next week, while Japan’s central bank begins a two-day meeting on Thursday under new governor Kazuo Ueda.

Japan’s Nikkei trims gains as traders eye earnings, BOJ; airlines soar

Canon Inc surged 4.16% to its highest level this year after the imaging giant lifted its profit forecast.

Sony Corp. jumped 2.84% ahead of earnings on Friday. Denso Corp, a leading supplier to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, fell 0.39% after reporting fourth quarter operating profit that slightly missed analysts’ estimates.

Beverage giant Kirin Holdings slid 1.39%, after saying it plans to acquire Australian natural health firm Blackmores Ltd for about 169.2 billion yen($1.27 billion).

Tokyo stocks Japanese stocks Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan stocks extend losses as Nomura, Advantest slump after weak results

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories