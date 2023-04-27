AVN 66.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.16%)
Oil prices find some support after heavy losses on US recession fears

Reuters Published April 27, 2023 Updated April 27, 2023 12:48pm
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday, finding some support after heavy losses in the previous two sessions that were driven by fears of a US recession and an increase in Russian oil exports which dulled the impact of OPEC production cuts.

Brent crude was trading at $77.94 a barrel, up 25 cents, or 0.3% as of 0252 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude added 12 cents or 0.2% to trade at $74.42. Oil prices dropped almost 4% on Wednesday, extending sharp losses in the previous session with recession fears overshadowing a bigger-than-expected fall in US crude inventories.

As of Wednesday’s close, Brent is down 4.9% for the week while WTI has lost 4.6%. “Crude prices remain heavy following the plunge below the $80 level as too much demand destruction hit the US economic outlook,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA, adding that the OPEC was right to cut output earlier this month.

Oil slides as recession fears outweigh large US inventory draw

“Oil is trying to find a floor and the only thing that could provide some support is technical buying,” Moya said. New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods fell more than expected in March and shipments declined, indicating that depressed business spending on equipment likely pulled back economic growth in the first quarter.

OPEC’s share of India’s oil imports fell at the fastest pace in 2022/23 to its lowest in at least 22 years as intake of cheaper Russian oil surged, while China is also ramping up buying of Russia’s Urals oil.

Oil loading from Russia’s western ports in April will be the highest since 2019, above 2.4 million barrels per day, despite Moscow’s pledge to cut output.

