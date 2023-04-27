Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in post-Eid session

Imran claims his life in danger from 'three people' involved in Wazirabad assassination attempt

PTI reassigns election tickets on 21 Punjab seats

‘Contempt of parliament’: Bilawal says SC decision on Punjab polls unacceptable

Pak Suzuki announces another shutdown, automobile, motorcycle plant to stay closed till May 9

COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Coalition govt agrees elections should be held in Oct-Nov: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

