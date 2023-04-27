AVN 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 26, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 27 Apr, 2023 08:42am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in post-Eid session

Read here for details.

  • Imran claims his life in danger from 'three people' involved in Wazirabad assassination attempt

Read here for details.

  • PTI reassigns election tickets on 21 Punjab seats

Read for details.

  • ‘Contempt of parliament’: Bilawal says SC decision on Punjab polls unacceptable

Read here for details.

  • Pak Suzuki announces another shutdown, automobile, motorcycle plant to stay closed till May 9

Read here for details.

  • COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Read here for details.

  • 37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Read here for details.

  • Coalition govt agrees elections should be held in Oct-Nov: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 fails to sustain gain, ends post-Eid session flat

Read here for details.

  • Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Read here for details.

  • Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

Read here for details.

  • Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Read here for details.

  • Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read here for details.

