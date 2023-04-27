Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
National Bank of Pakistan 27-Apr-23 11:00
National Refinery Limited 27-Apr-23 10:30
Attock Refinery Limited 27-Apr-23 12:30
Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 12:15
Nestle Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 10:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30
Soneri Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
ZIL Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
IGI Holdings Limited 27-Apr-23 15:30
Habib Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company
Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00
The Organic Meat Company
Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30
Attock Petroleum Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
Buxly Paints Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30
Clover Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00
The Hub Power Company Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00
NetSol Technologies Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-Apr-23 12:15
BankIslami Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan)
Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
AGP Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
Askari Life Assurance
Company Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Avanceon Limited 27-Apr-23 19:00
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 27-Apr-23 11:45
Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
TRG Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 18:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation 27-Apr-23 12:00
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan
Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Systems Limited 27-Apr-23 18:00
Sitara Chemical Industries
Limited 27-Apr-23 16:00
Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
Dolmen City REIT 27-Apr-23 10:30
Shield Corporation Limited 27-Apr-23 14:00
Bank Alfalah Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00
Allied Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 12:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-Apr-23 17:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited 27-Apr-23 14:45
Dewan Automotive Engineering
Limited 27-Apr-23 16:30
At-Tahur Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 27-Apr-23 17:15
Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited 27-Apr-23 17:00
Hum Network Limited 27-Apr-23 13:00
Amreli Steels Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Shifa International
Hospitals Limited 27-Apr-23 16:30
TPL Corp Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00
TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Samba Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00
MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 14:00
Air Link Communication Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
Shezan International Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00
Pakistan State Oil Company
Limited 27-Apr-23 9:30
Nishat Chunian Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00
K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage
Cans Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00
Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-Apr-23 12:00
Pak Elektron Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
Nishat Power Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00
Nishat Mills Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Limited 28-Apr-23 16:30
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Co. Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00
Roshan Packages Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
The Bank of Khyber 28-Apr-23 12:00
Pioneer Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 28-Apr-23 10:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Apr-23 15:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 16:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company
Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00
Arif Habib Limited 28-Apr-23 14:30
Lucky Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 16:30
International Industries Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00
National Foods Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
United Bank Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 28-Apr-23 10:00
Faysal Bank Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00
Atlas Honda Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries
Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
The Bank of Punjab 28-Apr-23 9:00
Telecard Limited 28-Apr-23 14:30
Thatta Cement Company Limited 28-Apr-23 16:00
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited 28-Apr-23 12:00
The Searle Company Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-Apr-23 10:30
Bestway Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00
Loads Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal 28-Apr-23 15:00
Adamjee Insurance Company
Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30
Highnoon Laboratories Limited 29-Apr-23 9:30
The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30
Pakistan International
Container 03-05-2023 11:45
Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
