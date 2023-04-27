AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
National Bank of Pakistan            27-Apr-23      11:00
National Refinery Limited            27-Apr-23      10:30
Attock Refinery Limited              27-Apr-23      12:30
Archroma Pakistan Limited            27-Apr-23      12:15
Nestle Pakistan Limited              27-Apr-23      10:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited       27-Apr-23      15:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited           27-Apr-23      14:30
Soneri Bank Limited                  27-Apr-23      11:30
ZIL Limited                          27-Apr-23      15:00
IGI Holdings Limited                 27-Apr-23      15:30
Habib Bank Limited                   27-Apr-23      10:00
Oil & Gas Development Company 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      10:00
The Organic Meat Company 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      15:00
Cherat Cement Company Limited        27-Apr-23      14:30
Attock Petroleum Limited             27-Apr-23      11:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 27-Apr-23      11:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited           27-Apr-23      14:30
Clover Pakistan Limited              27-Apr-23      12:00
The Hub Power Company Limited        27-Apr-23      10:00
Nishat Chunian Power Limited         27-Apr-23      11:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Limited         27-Apr-23      12:00
NetSol Technologies Limited          27-Apr-23      12:00
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.         27-Apr-23      12:15
BankIslami Pakistan Limited          27-Apr-23      15:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      11:30
AGP Limited                          27-Apr-23      15:00
Askari Life Assurance 
Company Limited                      27-Apr-23      11:00
Avanceon Limited                     27-Apr-23      19:00
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited       27-Apr-23      11:45
Unity Foods Limited                  27-Apr-23      11:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited      27-Apr-23      11:30
TRG Pakistan Limited                 27-Apr-23      18:00
Pakistan National Shipping 
Corporation                          27-Apr-23      12:00
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      11:00
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      10:00
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited          27-Apr-23      15:00
Summit Bank Limited                  27-Apr-23      11:00
Systems Limited                      27-Apr-23      18:00
Sitara Chemical Industries 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      16:00
Matco Foods Limited                  27-Apr-23      11:30
Dolmen City REIT                     27-Apr-23      10:30
Shield Corporation Limited           27-Apr-23      14:00
Bank Alfalah Limited                 27-Apr-23      11:00
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             27-Apr-23      11:00
Pakistan Petroleum Limited           27-Apr-23      10:00
Allied Bank Limited                  27-Apr-23      12:30
Dewan Salman Fibre Limited           27-Apr-23      17:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      14:45
Dewan Automotive Engineering 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      16:30
At-Tahur Limited                     27-Apr-23      11:30
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited            27-Apr-23      17:15
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            27-Apr-23      15:00
Adamjee Life Assurance 
Company Limited                      27-Apr-23      17:00
Hum Network Limited                  27-Apr-23      13:00
Amreli Steels Limited                27-Apr-23      11:00
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                              27-Apr-23      11:00
Shifa International 
Hospitals Limited                    27-Apr-23      16:30
TPL Corp Limited                     27-Apr-23      15:00
TPL Trakker Limited                  27-Apr-23      11:00
Samba Bank Limited                   27-Apr-23      12:00
MCB Bank Limited                     27-Apr-23      14:00
Air Link Communication Limited       27-Apr-23      11:30
Shezan International Limited         27-Apr-23      11:30
Kohat Cement Company Limited         27-Apr-23      11:00
Pakistan State Oil Company 
Limited                              27-Apr-23       9:30
Nishat Chunian Limited               28-Apr-23      11:00
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited       28-Apr-23      11:00
K-Electric Limited                   28-Apr-23      11:30
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage 
Cans Limited                         28-Apr-23      15:00
Mari Petroleum Company Limited       28-Apr-23      14:00
Citi Pharma Ltd.                     28-Apr-23      12:00
Pak Elektron Limited                 28-Apr-23      11:30
Nishat Power Limited                 28-Apr-23      11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 28-Apr-23      15:00
Rafhan Maize Products Company 
Limited                              28-Apr-23      16:30
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing 
Co. Limited                          28-Apr-23      15:00
Roshan Packages Limited              28-Apr-23      11:30
The Bank of Khyber                   28-Apr-23      12:00
Pioneer Cement Limited               28-Apr-23      11:00
OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd       28-Apr-23      10:00
Arif Habib Corporation Limited       28-Apr-23      15:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited             28-Apr-23      16:00
Jubilee Life Insurance Company 
Limited                              28-Apr-23      10:00
Arif Habib Limited                   28-Apr-23      14:30
Lucky Cement Limited                 28-Apr-23      16:30
International Industries Limited     28-Apr-23      14:00
National Foods Limited               28-Apr-23      11:30
United Bank Limited                  28-Apr-23      10:00
Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd      28-Apr-23      10:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  28-Apr-23      10:00
Atlas Honda Limited                  28-Apr-23      11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              28-Apr-23      11:30
The Bank of Punjab                   28-Apr-23       9:00
Telecard Limited                     28-Apr-23      14:30
Thatta Cement Company Limited        28-Apr-23      16:00
Crescent Steel & Allied 
Products Limited                     28-Apr-23      10:00
EFU General Insurance Limited        28-Apr-23      12:00
The Searle Company Limited           28-Apr-23      11:30
EFU Life Assurance Limited           28-Apr-23      10:30
Bestway Cement Limited               28-Apr-23      15:00
Loads Limited                        28-Apr-23      11:30
Pakistan International Bulk 
Terminal                             28-Apr-23      15:00
Adamjee Insurance Company 
Limited                              28-Apr-23      11:30
Dynea Pakistan Limited               29-Apr-23      13:30
Highnoon Laboratories Limited        29-Apr-23       9:30
The United Insurance Company         29-Apr-23      15:00
Feroze1888 Mills Limited             29-Apr-23      14:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited              29-Apr-23      11:00
Ghandhara Industries Limited         29-Apr-23      10:30
Ghandhara Nissan Limited             29-Apr-23      12:00
Worldcall Telecom Limited            30-Apr-23      14:00
The Universal Insurance 
Company Limited                      30-Apr-23      15:30
Pakistan International 
Container                            03-05-2023     11:45
Shell Pakistan Limited               04-05-2023     12:30
=========================================================

BOARD MEETINGS companies listed on PSX

