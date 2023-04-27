Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= National Bank of Pakistan 27-Apr-23 11:00 National Refinery Limited 27-Apr-23 10:30 Attock Refinery Limited 27-Apr-23 12:30 Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 12:15 Nestle Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 10:30 Attock Cement Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:30 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30 Soneri Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 ZIL Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 IGI Holdings Limited 27-Apr-23 15:30 Habib Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00 Oil & Gas Development Company Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00 The Organic Meat Company Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 Cherat Cement Company Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30 Attock Petroleum Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 Buxly Paints Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 27-Apr-23 14:30 Clover Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00 The Hub Power Company Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00 Nishat Chunian Power Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Gadoon Textile Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00 NetSol Technologies Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 27-Apr-23 12:15 BankIslami Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 AGP Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 Askari Life Assurance Company Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Avanceon Limited 27-Apr-23 19:00 Ferozsons Laboratories Limited 27-Apr-23 11:45 Unity Foods Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 TRG Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 18:00 Pakistan National Shipping Corporation 27-Apr-23 12:00 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00 EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 Summit Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Systems Limited 27-Apr-23 18:00 Sitara Chemical Industries Limited 27-Apr-23 16:00 Matco Foods Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 Dolmen City REIT 27-Apr-23 10:30 Shield Corporation Limited 27-Apr-23 14:00 Bank Alfalah Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Punjab Oil Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Pakistan Petroleum Limited 27-Apr-23 10:00 Allied Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 12:30 Dewan Salman Fibre Limited 27-Apr-23 17:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited 27-Apr-23 14:45 Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited 27-Apr-23 16:30 At-Tahur Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 27-Apr-23 17:15 Aisha Steel Mills Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited 27-Apr-23 17:00 Hum Network Limited 27-Apr-23 13:00 Amreli Steels Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Shifa International Hospitals Limited 27-Apr-23 16:30 TPL Corp Limited 27-Apr-23 15:00 TPL Trakker Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Samba Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 12:00 MCB Bank Limited 27-Apr-23 14:00 Air Link Communication Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 Shezan International Limited 27-Apr-23 11:30 Kohat Cement Company Limited 27-Apr-23 11:00 Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 27-Apr-23 9:30 Nishat Chunian Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00 Al Shaheer Corporation Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00 K-Electric Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00 Mari Petroleum Company Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00 Citi Pharma Ltd. 28-Apr-23 12:00 Pak Elektron Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 Nishat Power Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00 Nishat Mills Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00 Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited 28-Apr-23 16:30 Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing Co. Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00 Roshan Packages Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 The Bank of Khyber 28-Apr-23 12:00 Pioneer Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00 OLP Financial Services Pak Ltd 28-Apr-23 10:00 Arif Habib Corporation Limited 28-Apr-23 15:30 Gharibwal Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 16:00 Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00 Arif Habib Limited 28-Apr-23 14:30 Lucky Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 16:30 International Industries Limited 28-Apr-23 14:00 National Foods Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 United Bank Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00 Ghandhara Tyre & Rubber Co. Ltd 28-Apr-23 10:00 Faysal Bank Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00 Atlas Honda Limited 28-Apr-23 11:00 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 The Bank of Punjab 28-Apr-23 9:00 Telecard Limited 28-Apr-23 14:30 Thatta Cement Company Limited 28-Apr-23 16:00 Crescent Steel & Allied Products Limited 28-Apr-23 10:00 EFU General Insurance Limited 28-Apr-23 12:00 The Searle Company Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 EFU Life Assurance Limited 28-Apr-23 10:30 Bestway Cement Limited 28-Apr-23 15:00 Loads Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 Pakistan International Bulk Terminal 28-Apr-23 15:00 Adamjee Insurance Company Limited 28-Apr-23 11:30 Dynea Pakistan Limited 29-Apr-23 13:30 Highnoon Laboratories Limited 29-Apr-23 9:30 The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Ghandhara Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 10:30 Ghandhara Nissan Limited 29-Apr-23 12:00 Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00 The Universal Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30 Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45 Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023