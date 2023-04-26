NA session underway with important decisions on cards

A National Assembly (NA) session is underway to discuss the fate of the upcoming elections in Punjab and the supreme court's role in the whole issue, Aaj News reported.

Important decisions are expected to be taken as the government and the Supreme Court remain at loggerheads over the issue of polls in the province.

Addressing the session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said: "All the trouble started when the Supreme Court re-wrote the Constitution by redefining Article 63-A, after which the Punjab government was handed over to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"Had this not been done, the assemblies would not have been dissolved," Dar said, criticising the top court for "interfering" in politicians' domain.

Earlier, PTI's nine lawmakers from Karachi were stopped from entering the parliament building after they decided to attend the NA session.

On Tuesday, Aftab Siddiqui, President PTI Karachi chapter, had written a letter to Speake, National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, intimating to him that the nine PTI MNAs from Karachi will attend the lower house session scheduled on April 26, after the Sindh High Court (SHC) in March suspended an ECP notification of accepting the resignations of nine MNAs of the party.

“We have the right to attend the assembly’s session, after suspension of the Speaker’s order,” the letter read. “The Speaker’s notification is not required after the Sindh High Court’s ruling,” said the letter. “We will protest and initiate legal proceedings if prevented from attending the National Assembly session.”