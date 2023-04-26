AVN 66.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
BAFL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.27%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.19%)
DFML 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.42%)
DGKC 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 45.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.02%)
MLCF 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
NETSOL 75.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.29%)
OGDC 87.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.2%)
PPL 68.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.34%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.75 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.2%)
UNITY 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.19%)
BR30 14,938 Increased By 19.1 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,100 Increased By 91.8 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,294 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.08%)
Copper recovers but global growth concerns cap gains

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 04:45pm
LONDON: Copper prices rose in London on Wednesday as support from a weaker dollar helped to halt its five-session run of declines.

Benchmark LME copper was up 0.6% at $8,574.5 a tonne by 1056 GMT.

The metal used in electrical wiring fell to its lowest in six weeks on Tuesday, testing robust support near $8,500 a tonne on weak demand from leading metals consumer China.

“Copper looks set to benefit from increased green transformation demand in the coming years. However, there is still slower than expected recovery in Chinese demand during a time that is meant to be the busiest construction period of the year,” said Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen.

Concern is also mounting over global economic growth, with a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence, he added.

China’s cabinet on Tuesday issued a plan to stabilise its trade sector as subdued global demand threatens its exports outlook.

Weak Chinese demand drags down copper prices

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 2,750 tonnes to 59,775 tonnes on Wednesday to reach their highest since Jan. 13.

The dollar index fell, making dollar-denominated metals more attractive to buyers holding other currencies, while emerging market shares rose after six days of losses.

While all other base metals prices rose, tin prices fell by 0.1% to $25,550 a tonne as a market surplus and high inventories continued to wipe off most of the recent gains caused by plans by Myanmar’s Wa militia to suspend mining in areas it controls.

LME aluminium was up 0.4% at $2,344 a tonne despite an inflow of metal into LME-registered warehouses while zinc gained 0.9% to $2,622, lead rose 0.2% to $2,110 and nickel was up 1.1% at $23,585.

Surplus in the nickel market is expected to widen this year, the International Nickel Study Group said on Tuesday.

