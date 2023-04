LONDON: European stock markets retreated at the start of trading on Wednesday following losses for Tokyo as lingering worries over the health of US banks offset bumper earnings for tech giants.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,885.36 points.

European equities slip at open

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 15,823.74 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 percent to 7,506.67.