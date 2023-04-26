AVN 66.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.35%)
BAFL 29.31 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.45%)
BOP 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.61%)
DFML 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.72%)
DGKC 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.63%)
KAPCO 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.39%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
MLCF 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
NETSOL 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.62%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
PPL 68.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
PRL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.35%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.62%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
TRG 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.51%)
UNITY 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,209 Increased By 15.5 (0.37%)
BR30 14,986 Increased By 67.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,250 Increased By 242.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 54.4 (0.36%)
Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

  • KSE-100 Index up over 300 points
BR Web Desk Published 26 Apr, 2023 12:12pm
A bullish momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the bourse opened higher after a 5-day Eid break. The benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 300 points during the opening hours of the trading session on Wednesday.

At around noon, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,320.03, an increase of 312.21 points or 0.76%.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs while the auto sector was trading in the red zone.

Market analysts said improvement in economic indicators, especially on account of current account surplus, is driving the sentiment.

“C/A surplus and an increase in foreign exchange reserves boosted investor confidence,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Pakistan’s current account posted a massive surplus of $654 million in March 2023 against a (revised) deficit of $36 million in February 2023, reported the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last week.

Moreover, the development on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front is also reviving investors' interest, added Tawfik.

However, the auto sector remained in the red zone, on account of negative results of automakers.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

“The results were expected, which were being reflected in a decline in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector,” said Tawfik.

“In the near-term, the auto sector is expected to remain depressed due to a plunge in demand,” she added.

