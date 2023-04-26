Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

A bullish momentum was witnessed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the bourse opened higher after a 5-day Eid break. The benchmark KSE-100 Index was up over 300 points during the opening hours of the trading session on Wednesday.

At around noon, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,320.03, an increase of 312.21 points or 0.76%.

Buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs while the auto sector was trading in the red zone.

Market analysts said improvement in economic indicators, especially on account of current account surplus, is driving the sentiment.

“C/A surplus and an increase in foreign exchange reserves boosted investor confidence,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

Pakistan’s current account posted a massive surplus of $654 million in March 2023 against a (revised) deficit of $36 million in February 2023, reported the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last week.

Moreover, the development on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) front is also reviving investors' interest, added Tawfik.

However, the auto sector remained in the red zone, on account of negative results of automakers.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

“The results were expected, which were being reflected in a decline in Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector,” said Tawfik.

“In the near-term, the auto sector is expected to remain depressed due to a plunge in demand,” she added.

This is an intra-day update