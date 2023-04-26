AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
Apr 26, 2023
Pakistan

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

  • PM will consult with party leaders over talks with PTI
BR Web Desk Published April 26, 2023 Updated April 26, 2023 12:44pm
Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday will chair a parliamentary meeting in Lahore.

The meeting with coalition partners will discuss the political situation in the country and it is expected that the PM will also consult with party leaders regarding talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

All parliamentarians have been requested to ensure their presence at the meeting.

The meeting will also discuss the Supreme Court verdict regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the last meeting on April 18, the ruling coalition failed to reach a consensus on whether the government should hold talks with PTI.

It had a divided opinion on talks with Imran Khan to break the political deadlock in the country.

While some participants, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Balochistan National Party (BAP), pushed for dialogue with Imran, representatives from the Jamiat-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) opposed the option, stating that Imran was not a legitimate political force to engage with.

In response, Bilawal argued that closing the door on negotiations was undemocratic.

Earlier on April 4, the Supreme Court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as a new date.

It also directed the federal government to release election funds worth Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10 for elections in Punjab and KP.

The National Assembly later passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab polls, stating that it would not provide funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polls.

Mian Nawaz Sharif-Shit Apr 26, 2023 12:45pm
Why is the meeting with coalition members being held in Lahore and not in Islamabad? Is this some kind of punjabiat in play? The coalition partners should have insisted on the meeting being held in the Federal Capital. Shame on them.
Faisal Waheed Apr 26, 2023 01:17pm
All stakeholders should ponder over the current situation of the country which is at the verge of default, but we are not taking pain on economic issues rather govt is still discussing in the parliament how to eliminate IK and PTI. For God sake, think as one nation otherwise we all will be the sufferer.
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 26, 2023 03:01pm
More worthless "resolutions", "plans", "resolve" and "policies". All talk no action
