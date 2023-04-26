Iraq issues restricted tender to buy nominal 50,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG: Iraq’s state grains buyer has issued a tender to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat with participation restricted to a limited number of trading houses, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers was also believed to be Wednesday, April 26.

The wheat can be sourced only from the United States, Australia and Canada, they said.

Volumes in Iraq’s tenders are nominal and the country often buys more than sought in the tender.