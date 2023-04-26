AVN 66.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 11:17am
Opening after a five-day gap owing to Eid holidays, the Pakistani rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.31% in the inter-bank market during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:30am, the currency was being quoted at 284.35, a decline of Re0.88.

The development comes after the rupee regained its upward momentum against the US dollar on Thursday last week, settling at 283.47 in the inter-bank market, and as market participants continue to await resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been stalled since last year.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar once again said the government has met all the conditions of the IMF for revival of the loan agreement.

Internationally, the US dollar was mostly steady after spiking higher overnight as renewed concerns over the U.S. banking sector and economy dented risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, nudged 0.01% higher to 101.80 following a 0.5% increase overnight. The index is down 0.76% for the month.

Also weighing on sentiment was fresh economic data. US consumer confidence dropped to a nine-month low in April, data overnight showed, heightening the risk that the economy could fall into recession this year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday after plunging more than 2% in the previous session as reports of falling US crude oil and fuel inventories refocused investors on robust demand in the world’s top oil consumer.

This is an intra-day update

