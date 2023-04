HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened down on Wednesday, tracking plunges on Wall Street fuelled by concerns for the banking sector and broader fears of recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent, or 96.91 points, to 19,520.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5 percent, or 14.81 points, to 3,250.06, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.2 percent, or 3.93 points, to 2,010.64.