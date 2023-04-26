Brecorder Logo
Economy stabilising, says governor

Recorder Report Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that the national economy is stabilizing, and it will further improve in the coming days.

Talking to the PML-N London leader Rashid Nasrullah, here at Governor House, the governor said that due to the efforts of the experienced economic team, under the leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the economy is stabilizing. He said that welfare of the people and the supremacy of the constitution and law is the top priority.

Terming the overseas Pakistanis as an asset of the country, he said they are playing an important role in the country’s economy by sending remittances. He said that there is a need to highlight positive things in the society. He further said that the doors of the Governor House are open for the public including the business community, students and minorities.

