Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares rise on improved sentiment

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday, boosted by strong fourth-quarter earnings from heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, as investors awaited a raft of quarterly earnings reports due later this week.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.15% higher at 17,769.25, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.12%.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced with high weightage financials and information technology (IT) closing little changed.

The better-than-expected fourth-quarter results from Reliance and ICICI Bank late last week offset the slide that IT stocks had triggered on weak earnings and outlook from major firms such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

“Nifty is showing signs of an upside breakout of the small narrow range,” said Nagaraj Shetti, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. “But a decisive upside breakout could only occur if Nifty surpasses the crucial 17,865 level.” Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound for the next few sessions, with a positive bias as earnings begin to stream in.

Private lender IndusInd Bank Ltd rose nearly 2% on reporting a better-than-expected profit for the March quarter. The stock is among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

Indian shares Nifty 50 index ICICI Bank Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares rise on improved sentiment

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories