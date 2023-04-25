EU wheat holds at 19-month low as market shrugs off Ukraine risk

PARIS: Euronext wheat eased on Tuesday to remain at a 19-month low as market participants continued to be unperturbed about the risk of an unraveling of a Black Sea grain deal and focused instead on large Russian supplies and improving U.S. weather.

September wheat, the most active contract on Euronext, was down 0.7% at 242.00 euros ($265.74) a tonne by 1535 GMT.

It earlier eased to 241.00 euros, the weakest second-month price since September 2021 and slightly below a previous 19-month low hit on Monday.

Wheat rises as Russia threatens to scrap Black grain pact; corn falls

The Kremlin reaffirmed its position on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal, which allows maritime exports from Ukraine, is not working for Moscow, a day after the head of the United Nations gave Russia a letter with proposals to improve it.

“I think there is growing belief in the market that the Ukrainian shipping agreement may not now be extended,” one trader said.

“But the negative comments from the Russians have been going on for so long that there seems a general acceptance that something will change.”

Concern about a possible halting of Ukrainian sea exports has been tempered by large supplies in Russia.

But some traders argue wheat prices do not reflect risks to Black Sea supply due to a bearish stance among investment funds.

“Funds are pushing prices lower. If the corridor closes there will be panic-buying because the market is very short now,” another trader said.

Chicago wheat fell further to a 21-month low, pressured by forecasts for significant rainfall this week in drought-affected U.S. winter wheat zones.

Traders were awaiting a wheat import tender called by Tunisia for Wednesday, with the apparent exclusion of Black Sea origins raising the prospect of sales for Western European wheat.

Weekly data on European Union grain exports and imports was postponed due to a technical problem.

Rain this week in much of Europe was expected to keep crops in good shape, with the notable exception of drought-hit Spain.

In Germany, standard 12% protein wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale around level the Euronext May contract, with buyers seeking one euro under following trade at one euro under on Monday.