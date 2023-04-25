AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
CBOT wheat may drop to $6.06-3/4

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 02:13pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may drop to $6.06-3/4 per bushel, driven by a wave C. This wave has travelled far below its 61.8% projection level of $6.75-1/2.

Chances are that it may extend to $4.95-3/4. A realistic target is at $6.06-3/4.

After a few weeks’ consolidation above the March 22 low of $6.54, the contract finally dropped below this low.

This move simply confirmed the downtrend from $9.66-3/4.

The bearish outlook will remain unchanged unless wheat could climb above $6.75-1/2.

On the hourly chart, the drop is closely related to the preceding fall from $7.24.

A projection analysis reveals a break below the 100% level of $6.39-3/4.

The break opened the way towards $6.05-1/4 to $6.20-1/4 range.

Wheat

