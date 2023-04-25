AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Apr 25, 2023
Ireland posts record Test score as Stirling overcomes cramps

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 12:48pm
Photo: AFP
GALLE: Ireland posted their highest Test total on Tuesday as Paul Stirling returned to the field to become only the third Irishman to score a century in cricket’s long format.

At lunch on day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Ireland were 399-6, beating their previous record of 339 all out against Pakistan in their inaugural Test in 2018.

In punishingly hot and humid conditions Stirling had retired hurt with cramps on Monday after reaching 74 but came back to the crease on Tuesday after Lorcan Tucker fell for 80.

Stirling reached his maiden Test hundred in style, upper-cutting Asitha Fernando for six over deep point.

Balbirnie helps Ireland bounce back in Sri Lanka Test

He now has centuries in all three formats of the game.

Soon afterwards Fernando dismissed Stirling for 103 as the batsman hooked a short delivery into the hands of Dhananjaya de Silva on the fine-leg boundary.

Ireland are yet to win a game in the five-day format since obtaining Test status in 2017, losing all five of their outings so far including to Sri Lanka in the first Test by an innings and 280 runs.

