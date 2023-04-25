China’s yuan clings to key 6.9/dlr level ahead of Politburo meeting

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped against the dollar but held near a key threshold on Tuesday, as investors awaited a top policymakers meeting this week for clues on the currency’s direction.

Traders said market participants maintained a rough range of 6.85 to 6.9 per dollar and appeared unwilling to break the boundary ahead of the quarterly Politburo meeting this week, when a top decision-making body of the Communist Party discusses the economy.

“While gross domestic product (GDP) rebounded in Q1, we expect the Politburo meeting to take a cautious view of growth given the lingering concerns about the sustainability of the housing and consumption recoveries,” economists at Barclays said in a note, adding that macroeconomic policy was likely to stay accommodative to sustain the recovery.

Sources told Reuters that China nudged banks this month to cut deposit interest rates further, the latest effort to channel vast savings into spending and more productive investment.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8847 per dollar, 12 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8835.

China’s yuan eases to lowest vs dollar in nearly a month; US data in focus

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.8900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.8999 at midday, 52 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said the psychologically important 6.9 per dollar continued to offer strong support, as investors pay close attention to China’s manufacturing activity data due on Sunday and the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting before making big bets on the local currency.

“If domestic economic data continues to improve, the yuan is likely to gradually appreciate,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Other market participants said the US monetary tightening trajectory remained a key market focus, which could bring volatility to the dollar and other major currencies.

Markets widely expect the Fed to raise rates by another 25 bps at next week’s meeting, but they are seen pausing in June. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 101.315 from the previous close of 101.348, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.9074 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7399 per dollar, indicating a 2.49% appreciation within 12 months.