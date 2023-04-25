AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

Reuters Published April 25, 2023 Updated April 25, 2023 05:31pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil slipped on Tuesday after two sessions of gains as uncertainty about the global economic outlook and a firmer dollar countered investor optimism about demand in China and expectations of a drop in US crude inventories.

The dollar rose as worries about corporate earnings and the outlook for the global economy deepened. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for other currency holders and tends to reflect reduced investor risk appetite.

“A recovering dollar is weighing on sentiment,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “I suspect that upcoming macro releases concerning US house prices and consumer confidence are also keeping buyers on the sidelines.”

Oil prices rise on optimism about fuel demand in China

Brent crude fell 70 cents, or 0.9%, to $82.03 a barrel at 1200 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 65 cents to $78.11. Both contracts rose over 1% on Monday.

“The general level of risk appetite has turned increasingly sour again today with losses seen across most commodity markets,” said Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen.

Oil was up earlier in the day supported by investor optimism that holiday travel in China would boost fuel demand and by expectations US inventories would show a drop in crude stocks.

Involuntary and planned supply cuts also lent support. Iraq’s northern oil exports have shown little sign of an imminent restart after a month of standstill, and members of the OPEC+ producer group are starting a voluntary cut in May.

Still, investors remain wary about central banks in the United States, Britain and the European Union potentially raising interest rates further to curb inflation, which could slow economic growth and dent energy demand.

The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank are all expected to raise rates at their upcoming meetings. The Fed meets on May 2-3.

Traders on Tuesday awaited data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on US stockpiles. Analysts expect crude inventories to fall by about 1.7 million barrels.

Brent oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories