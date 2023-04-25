Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

PPP postpones protests in Sindh, Punjab against piecemeal polls

12, including policemen martyred, 60 injured as massive blast rocks CTD police station in Swat

Earth Day: Sherry Rehman urges Pakistanis to tackle climate change

More than 400 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation, says FO

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

